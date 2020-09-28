Standoff with armed man ends in Killeen neighborhood

Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said the suspect surrendered a little after 5 p.m. after a standoff that lasted about two hours.

KILLEEN, Texas — A standoff with an armed man in a Killeen neighborhood ended peacefully Monday afternoon, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said.

The lockdowns at Smith Middle School and Haynes Elementary were also lifted, according to Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya.

"We will begin releasing students and running buses at this time," Maya said. "Buses will run later than normal, and other routes may be impacted. We have continued to communicate with parents during this time."

The district also tweeted the volleyball game between Smith and Rancier at Smith was canceled.

Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said police were first called around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic dispute in the 2600 block of Legacy Lane. As they were headed to the scene, dispatch said they got reports of a gunshot. Miramontez later said there had been a total of two shots.

Police arrived to find one man had barricaded himself inside a house. He surrendered and was arrested just after 5 p.m. Miramontez said no one was injured.

Kimble updated the media just after 5 p.m. and said people could start returning to their homes in about 45 minutes.

Police closed Traditions Lane at Founders Trail, Inspiration Dr. at Founders Trail, Traditions Lane at Gary Purser Blvd. and Inspiration Dr. at Gary Purser Blvd. during the standoff