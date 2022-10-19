x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Waco PD: Two suspects wanted for the theft of $750,000 worth of vehicles

Waco Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies are on the hunt for two suspects.
Credit: Waco Police Department

WACO, Texas — Two people are wanted for a string of crimes committed across the state of Texas. 

The two suspects are 33-year-olds Isabel Gonzalez and Rolando Hernandez. Both are accused of engaging in organized crime, which is a first-degree felony. 

Both suspects were involved in stealing a total of $750,000 worth of vehicles, police say. Hernandez has an additional charge of failing to render aid in an accident he caused as he fled from Waco PD during a traffic stop, police added. 

Other law enforcement agencies that have joined the investigation include McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Bellmead, Plano and Robinson Police Departments. 

Any information regarding the whereabouts of Gonzalez or Hernandez can be relayed to the Waco Police Department at (254)-750-7500, Crime Stoppers at (254)-753-4357 or online at wacocrimestoppers.org. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

"You're not alone," Bryan woman on support system amid Breast cancer battle

Before You Leave, Check This Out