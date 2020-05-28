Bryan police investigating two fatal crashes; victims identified as women from Caldwell, Marquez

The crashes happened late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning separate from each other.

BRYAN, Texas — Two Texas women have been identified in two separate crashes in Bryan.

The first crash happened late Wednesday night around 10 o' clock in the 1600 block of North Earl Rudder Freeway. The victim in this crash has been identified as Kandice Gates, 37, of Marquez.

Bryan police said Gates was driving northbound on the northbound feeder when she went off the road for an unknown reason and hit a tree. They said she was taken to the hospital, but later died. The road was closed off for a few hours while police investigated the scene.

The second crash happened early Thursday morning just before 4 o'clock in the 4100 block of FM 1179 on Boonville Road. The victim has been identified as Christine Rene, 36, of Caldewll.

Police said Rene was driving westbound on Boonville when she went off the road. The vehicle rolled down a ravine and Rene was thrown from the vehicle. Investigators said she died at the scene. At this time, it is not known why Rene went off the road.