TX Dot adding an additional lane to Harvey Mitchell Parkway

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — TX dot is hard at work, on a project that stretches 3.2 miles of Harvey Mitchell parkway.

What TX dot is doing right now is going from two lanes in each direction to one lane at the FM 60 entrance and exit ramps so their contractors can construct the northbound side of the project.

What they will be doing is adding an additional lane. So the finished product will have three lanes on each side with a median instead of two.

“We anticipate it to be complete sometime the end of 2022 to the beginning of 2023” Bob Colwell said.

TX dot public information officer, Bob Colwell says it is a super street design. A super street design is to reduce left-turn movement at many of the intersections. Increase traffic size, and make our roadways safer.

“Right now you spend 193 seconds in traffic, and this will reduce it down to about 36 seconds in traffic,” Colwell said.