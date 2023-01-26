TXB Store breaks ground on future store location in Bryan

The upscale convenience store company is expected to celebrate the grand opening for its new Bryan location this summer.

BRYAN, Texas — The population in the Bryan-College Station area has grown exponentially over the years, attracting different businesses to settle in the area.

The upscale convenience store company Texas Born, also known as TXB, broke ground in Bryan this morning, making way for new economic opportunities.

One store will bring over 250 jobs to the community.

“Its just a great market in Texas," said TXB CEO Kevin Smart. "We have stores that surround this market today and it just made geographical sense for us to connect here. But the way we try to go to a market now, we don’t wanna to try to just do one store. We wanna go and do multiple stores so we just thought the time was right to come to this market and build six, seven or eight stores in Bryan-College Station.”

The company has partnered with the Cheyenne Construction Group to establish themselves in the community and build the storefront.

“I'm an Aggie, Class of 2012, so we’re thrilled to be able to help the community and build this project in our old stomping grounds so its nice to be back home," said Cheyenne Construction Group President Brent Richardson.

Both companies value the importance of giving back. Today, they collectively gave local non-profit group CASA a check for $10,000.

“In addition to the support from TXB, Cheyanne Construction as well has made a donation to the organization so again we’re really excited about the partnership with both of these businesses,” said CASA Project Director Amy Faulkner.

TXB has centered their brand around classic Texan values and wants to uplift local communities.

“We wanted to have a real emphasis on supporting local products and businesses so we kind of do that and how we bring products in," explained Smart. "But its always about the quality of the product so we want to be able to support local but we’re trying to find the best product we can sell to our customers.”