TxDOT plans 10-year roadway construction plan for parts of Brazos County

Governor Abbott announced TxDOT's 10-year statewide roadway plan to improve highways for the projected increase of Texans living in the Lone Star state in the future

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced their 2023 Unified Transportation Program 10-year roadway construction plan to improve highways throughout Texas, with a portion of the funding going towards roads in the Brazos Valley.

As the Lone Star state expands, TxDOT's Public Information Officer Bobby Colwell explained that the expansion was needed to adjust to the growing economy and population.

"We have more and more folks that are coming to Texas everyday," said Colwell. "We're always trying to look to improve our infrastructures, we're going to get 2.2 billion of that here in the Bryan district which covers 10 counties."

The plans include two to three added travel lanes for more cars, with the total price tag for the project reaching over $200 million.

In Brazos County, state Highway 6 will be widened, which includes segments from Highway 21 to Highway 40.

"We have to have somewhere for them to be able to go or we'll all be stuck in traffic," said Colwell.

Colwell says travel will be much smoother in the Brazos valley in the years to come as improvements are made. "We've been working on this a long time so we look forward to progressing on with this project as well," said Colwell.

Work will begin in 2023. While still a 10 year plan, Colwell says residents' commutes will be gradually become shorter.