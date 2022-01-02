Areas will be pretreated with a brine solution that will lower the freezing point of the moisture on a roadway’s surface.

WACO, Texas — Starting Tuesday, TxDOT will begin to prepare Central Texas roads for potential freezing weather.

Waco and surrounding areas will be pretreated with a brine solution that will lower the freezing point of the moisture on a roadway’s surface, which can help keep ice from forming, according to TxDOT.

Crews will begin the pretreatment at 7 a.m.

Crews will start with elevated structures such as bridges and overpasses that experience freezing temperatures first.

TxDOT says once elevated structures are complete then crews will begin pretreating major roadway main lanes, and trouble areas in the Waco District counties.

Crews then will begin 24-hour operations Wednesday through Friday to monitor roadways and perform deicing operations as needed.

TxDOT will monitor the forecast and adjust operations as conditions warrant.

TxDOT encourages motorists to give TxDOT vehicles at least 200 feet of space as they treat roadways.

Helpful tips for drivers as wintry weather approaches:

If possible, avoid unnecessary travel

If you must travel:

Buckle up

Drive to conditions

Increase your following distance between you and the vehicle in front of you

Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas

Do not use cruise control or lane assist