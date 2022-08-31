Tyler ISD: High school student could face charges after gun found inside their backpack

As a safety precaution, more law enforcement presence has been added Wednesday morning at Tyler High, the letter to parents read.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler High School student could face charges after Tyler ISD said a gun was found in their backpack on Tuesday.

In a letter to parents, Tyler High Principal Claude Lane said after searching the student's backpack, they located a weapon "with no immediate threats to students" and the student was detained.

An additional statement from Tyler ISD on Wednesday said the student has been moved to the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center and the Tyler ISD Police Department could charge the teen.

The district also said the student will face punishment in line with the school district's student code of conduct.

Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines later confirmed on Wednesday the weapon was a handgun.

Hines said four officers with TISD police took the student into custody and those officers responded within minutes.

"As parents of our school community, we want to assure you that none of our students were put in harm’s way as the weapon was not displayed or used offensively," the Tyler ISD statement read.

In his letter, Lane said officials investigated after a staff member told officials that a student might have a weapon on the high school campus. The student was removed and the classroom was searched, leading to the weapon being found.

The letter assured parents that students are safe and that the school would have a regular schedule for Wednesday, Lane said in the letter.

The school district police department is conducting an investigation. As a safety precaution, more law enforcement presence was added Wednesday morning at Tyler High, the letter read.