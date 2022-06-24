'It takes a toll,' Umpires talk about the added weight of working in extreme weather conditions

Example video title will go here for this video

GIDDINGS, Texas — Summer sports have begun, and kids and parents are going to feel the effects of being out in the sun.

Little league umpires talked about their experiences during the summer heat and their working conditions during summer sports.

Craig Oltomann is a Texas umpire, who has been officiating little league games for 20 years. Oltomann said it is tougher on umpires because they have an additional 15 pounds of gear on.

Oltomann stated that umpires have to endure grueling weather conditions, sitting at games for hours on end. Oltoman mentioned the hardest part is the abuse and disrespect by parents at the games.

He explained how hydration is a key factor and the physical toll that it takes on the body over the years.

"The main thing is staying hydrated, you know a lot of people say just drink water. Well, that's kind of right, kind of wrong you need to mix in the water plus the Gatorade or Pedialyte something like that to get the electrolytes back into your body," said Oltoman

Oltoman does feel the profession does take a physical toll during the hot summers. I'll be going into knee surgery this year.", said Ottoman.

Ottomann has been working little league games for 20 years. Oltomann told KAGS that umpires also facing staff shortages, he said because of extreme weather conditions. Oltomann's son, Payton who has umpired for thirteen years explained how there are more factors than one that adds to this issue.

"The heat is probably taking a toll on them and kind of the same thing we have the younger guys, and just throughout the country kind of the abuse on sports officials it's hard to keep people," Oltomann said.

Oltomann shared how the kids make this job worthwhile, even if it is over 100 degrees outside.