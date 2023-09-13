UNC-Chapel Hill 'all clear' after reported armed, dangerous person on or near campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC-Chapel Hill issued an all-clear following a campus lockdown Wednesday afternoon.
Police reported there was an armed and dangerous person on or near campus. An emergency alert went out at 12:55 p.m. Police told students and staff to remain inside and away from windows.
Several other alerts went out over the next hour, telling students and staff to stay put.
WFMY News 2 received photos from students, showing them barricaded inside classrooms and lecture halls.
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools went into a “secure mode” lockdown and have since been given the all-clear. Students will be dismissed as normal, but buses could be running late.
This comes less than three weeks after police said a UNC student shot and killed his professor inside a lab on campus.
A student shared photos with WFMY News 2, showing students barricading themselves inside a lecture hall.
Police issued an alert around 1 p.m., telling students and staff to stay inside.
This comes less than three weeks after police said a UNC student shot and killed his professor inside a lab on campus.
This investigation is ongoing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.