COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

The UP4141 Bush Locomotive is back for its first visit to College Station since President George H.W. Bush’s historic funeral in 2018.

It is being pulled by UP No. 4014 Big Boy Steam locomotive as part of a 2019 Union Pacific system tour to commemorate the transcontinental railroad's 150th anniversary.

The train will depart from Houston on Friday, November 8th, making stops in Spring and Navasota, Texas before arriving in College Station.

Below is a brief and tentative schedule of the train’s arrivals and departures.

Friday November, 8, 2019

10:00 a.m .-Houston Amtrak departure from 902 Washington Ave.

11:15 a.m .-Estimated 15-minute whistle stop at railroad crossing on Elm St. in Spring, TX

1:15 p.m.- Estimated 30-minute stop at E. McAlpine St. and S. Railroad St. in Navasota, TX

No public access for College Station arrival. Expect road closures.

4:30 p.m.- Train available for public viewing begins at F&B and Finfeather Road in College Station.

If you plan to view the historic train at one of its brief stops, Union Pacific is urging the public to stand at least 25 feet or more from the tracks to avoid getting hit by the train.

For a more detailed route map and tour schedule for the train, you can visit

Upsteam.com.

