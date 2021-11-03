United Airlines to end scheduled flights to Easterwood Airport, Texas A&M responds

The airline announced their flights to Easterwood will halt after Jan. 3, 2022.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — United Airlines is ending flight services to Easterwood Airport after Jan. 3, 2022, Texas A&M University confirmed in a press release Wednesday.

The airline's service to the Bryan College Station area dates back to the 1908s with current flights leaving to Houston daily. Without United, Easterwood Airport would be left with three American Airlines flights to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

John W. Clanton, President of the Easterwood Airport Management, said he learned of United's decision on a 12:30 p.m. phone call with the company.

Caught off guard by the decision, Clanton said he was in early discussions with the airline about a regular flight to Denver just four weeks ago and that the airport had seen a significant increase in flight passengers in the last few months.