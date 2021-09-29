United Way of the Brazos Valley works to start Ride2Health

The United Way received $25,000 to use towards a new ride share program in the Brazos Valley.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The United Way of the Brazos Valley was awarded $25,000 to use towards a new rideshare program, Ride2Health. They are introducing the program for people needing to get to their doctor's appointments.

The non-profit has been working on this goal for several months now. In August, the group called on community members to participate in the online competition and vote for their idea.

The program would rely on volunteers to pick up those who need a means of transportation to get to their doctor's appointments. United Way will be looking for those volunteers in October.

We want to THANK our amazing community for their support and for voting for Ride2Health! Because of YOU our program has been granted $25,000 from @StateFarm to bring non-emergency medical transportation to those who need it most in the Brazos Valley. #ThankYou #LiveUnited pic.twitter.com/gQncNS7Ork — United Way BV (@UnitedWayBV) September 29, 2021

Alison Prince, the President of the organization, said that she is excited to see what this means for the group and hopes it inspires other communities to follow suit.

"What I would love to see with this process is to work out the kinks. We know we're going to have them; every startup has them," Prince said, "Work out those kinks and be able to take it to scale in our community and even be able to take it to scale across the state and across the country."