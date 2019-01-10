BRYAN, Texas — United Way of Brazos Valley is in the middle of its kickoff for its community campaign. The organization reaches out to different companies and asks them to go through payroll deduction, so that employees have opportunities to donate by just signing a one-time form. The money it collects is invested back into the community.

“We provide grants to nonprofit organizations that are fighting in health, education and financial stability to provide sustainability funding for the Brazos valley,” said UWBV president Alison Price.

Every 2-3 years, community members review applications to see where the collected money will go.

“We work with the partners. It’s not just a funding exchange. It really is a partnership…99% of every dollar stays right here in the community. 1% of what we raise is paying united way membership dues,” said Price.

The funds UWBV collects feed back into the Brazos Valley, and this encourages employees to give.

“Companies recognize that the better the community does, the better that their company is ultimately going to do as well. And so when they offer their employees the opportunities to take care of the community around them and they also want to take care of the community around them, it's a win-win for everyone.”

And the cycle of giving doesn’t stop.

“United way is such a great example of community taking care of community and that is all of our responsibility to give back and take care of the world around us…we just kind of pick each other up and that’s what I’m striving to create, directly or indirectly,” said Price.

Prince says this annual campaign focuses heavily on the fall months because this is the time employees are making their pledges.

