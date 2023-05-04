Unresponsive student at North Texas middle school revived by Narcan

"Students in the classroom that witnessed the incident were removed immediately and received support from our crisis counselors," read the letter to parents.

CARROLLTON, Texas — A student at DeWitt Perry Middle School in Carrollton, Texas, was treated in a classroom for a possible opioid overdose on Tuesday, according to a letter sent home to parents

The letter stated the student "was unresponsive in class."

"I'm just a little disappointed and a little sad," said Jaiden Green, a ninth grader who once attended Perry Middle School. "You just hear it left and right. I guess some people get peer pressured into doing it,"

This marks the second apparent overdose at a Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD campus in recent weeks. Three students died and six were hospitalized since September of fentanyl overdoses.

Green told WFAA that the district has held talks in the auditorium to discuss drugs, especially fentanyl.

"Most kids, they just brush it off. After the thing is over they say they don't care or they can't stop them," Green said.

It is unclear what caused the student to be unresponsive.

In the letter to parents, it stated that Narcan, an opioid reversal drug, was used to help revive the student. Carrollton police confirmed officers were called to the school and administered Narcan. Carrollton PD told WFAA the incident is under investigation and would provide additional information as they learn more.

One parent told WFAA that the student who is now being treated is an eighth grader.

WFAA has reached out to the district for comment Wednesday and received the following response Thursday morning:

"We did have a student who was unresponsive yesterday during class at Perry Middle School. Fortunately, classmates and teachers were quick to notice and took immediate action. The campus administered Narcan and the student was transported to a hospital after they became responsive."

A district official told WFAA "awareness is key" and shared the resources on their website made available to CFB families, students and employees, which includes FAQs, national and local resources, what the district has done to spread awareness and how parents can help us spread awareness and engage their children.

In the letter, the district reminded parents and students about the dangers of fentanyl and that, "if you see or hear something say something."