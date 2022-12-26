Up to 3,800 gallons of light crude oil spills into Corpus Christi Bay from cracked pipeline

The spill, in the La Quinta Channel, happened over the holiday weekend, according to the Coast Guard.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi pollution responders are monitoring an oil spill in the La Quinta Channel in Corpus Christi Bay.

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard said around 3,800 gallons of light crude oil spilled into the water from a cracked pipeline near the Flint Hills Ingleside facility over the holiday weekend.

A safety zone has been set up "to protect personnel, vessels, and the marine environment from potential hazards created by product released in the water," officials with the USCG said. The zone is outlined in red in the below image.

This is developing story and no other information is known at this time. Stay with 3NEWS for updates as we receive them.

