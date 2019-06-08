BRYAN, Texas —

UPDATE: A College Station man was arrested and charged for Attempted Invasive Visual Recording, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Francisco Aniceto, 30, turned himself in to Bryan Police Tuesday afternoon after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier that day.

After a search of Ancieto's residence, cell phone and camera, police determined no victims were recorded, officials said.

The owners of Shipwreck Grill contacted the Bryan Police Department on Sunday afternoon after one of their customers noticed a camera inside one of the stalls in the women’s restroom.

The owners turned in the camera to Bryan PD, and they, along with management and staff are doing everything they can to help Bryan PD in their investigation.

So far, there have been no arrests.

