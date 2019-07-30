COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

UPDATE: College Station Police are investigating a death connected to an early morning apartment fire, said a spokesperson with the College Station Police Department.

Officials will withhold the name of the deceased until family has been notified.

One firefighter was injured and six residents were displaced following a morning apartment fire in College Station.

The fire started Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on Southwest Parkway. Over 40 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and evacuate residents, officials said.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

