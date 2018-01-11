UPDATE Friday Nov. 2: Both Tiaundra Christon, mother of missing two-year-old Hazana Anderson, and her boyfriend Kenny Deshawn Hewett have been charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse, according to jail records.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Kenny Dshawn Hewett, the boyfriend of Hazana Anderson's mother has been arrested for tampering with evidence, according to the College Station Police Department.

He was arrested by the Department of Public Safety, according to a College Station Police spokesperson.

The charges are related to the Hazana Anderson case, according to police.

Hewett has been charged with tampering/fabricating evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse, according to records from the Galveston County Jail.

Divers recovered the body of a child in Texas City, Wednesday, during search efforts related to the Hazana Anderson disappearance. CSPD could not confirm that the remains were those of the 2-year-old girl.

Two year old Hazana Anderson was reported missing by her mother early Sunday morning. Her mother, Tiaundra Christon, was arrested Monday for filing a false police report and child endangerment.

