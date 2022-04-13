Watch Live: Bell County officials to update on Salado tornado damage

At least 23 people were injured and five homes were damaged from the tornado over the span of seven miles.

SALADO, Texas — Bell County Judge David Blackburn is planning to update the public about the damage caused by the tornado that struck Salado Tuesday.

Blackburn is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Cedar Valley Road and Farm to Market Road 2843 in Salado.

Tuesday night, Blackburn said at least 23 people were injured, including one person who was left in critical condition.

Blackburn also said at least five homes were damaged Tuesday night, but the Bell County Sheriff's Office told our sister station KVUE in Austin that at least 15 to 20 homes were damaged.

6 News plans to live stream the news conference.