Update:

The suspect was apprehended at roughly 11:50pm as the standoff neared it's 11th hour, according to law enforcement.

As police closed in on the trailer, the suspect exited willingly after making contact with negotiators.

The standoff began around 1:30pm when the suspect fled DPS troopers and barricaded himself in his trailer.

DPS, Bryan Police, Brazos Co Sheriff's Deputies, and the Texas Rangers were on the scene for the arrest.

UPDATE 7PM: Texas Rangers have made contact with the suspect inside.

Earlier this afternoon, law enforcement slid a police phone under the door and the man inside has been negotiating with police through that line.

Police are unable to fully confirm if there is anyone else inside the trailer.

Officers on scene have warned media and residents to stay away from the back of the property because they believe he has a long range gun, but no confirmation on if the suspect has any weapons.

Homes in the area have been evacuated and power has been shut off. Bryan Utilities are on standby.

This afternoon, a suspect fled the Texas Department of Public Safety at a traffic stop, according to the Brazos County Sheriff's office.

The suspect has barricaded himself in a trailer on Benchley Drive. The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is armed.

It is not yet clear if anyone is in the trailer with the suspect.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said anyone near Benchley Drive should shelter in place.

KAGS is on the scene and will update you as more information becomes available.

