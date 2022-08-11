Upshur County man gets 125 years for abusing young child multiple times

Byrd said Judge Dean Fowler stacked the sentences in the first four counts so that McCoy will not be eligible for parole until his early 80s.

GILMER, Texas — An Upshur County man has been sentenced to 125 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of physically and sexually abusing a young child multiple times.

Matthew Callie McCoy, 48, was convicted on eight counts of indecency with the same child under the age of 14 in the 115th District Court.

District Attorney Billy Byrd said in a statement that the child's mother reported to police that McCoy had touched her child inappropriately. The child testified in court that they had been physically abused and threatened to be killed if they told.

After hearing evidence, jurors convicted McCoy on all eight counts and then sentenced him to a total of 125 years in prison, Byrd said. The eight charges are each connected to different offenses.