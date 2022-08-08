US Army conducting military training downtown, east side Monday

The training takes place from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. and will consist of air and ground mobility operations and close-quarter combat training to enhance soldiers' skills.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is hosting U.S. Army essential military training downtown and on the east side of San Antonio Monday.

The training is set to last from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m., and will consist of air and ground mobility operations, along with close-quarter combat drills. San Antonians shouldn't be surprised if they hear low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire and controlled explosions during that time period, city officials say. The local terrain provides training opportunities and simulates environments troops may encounter when deployed, the city also said.

The city says safety precautions are in place to protect participants and residents, along with planning considerations to minimize impact to the community and private property. San Antonio Police Department personnel will be on-site to ensure the safety of both citizens and participants.

"The meetings and planning for this training event began months ago,"

said SAPD Police Chief William McManus. "Being that San Antonio is known as Military City, USA, we have a long history and strong relationship with the U.S. military, and we're honored to be able to provide support to the U.S. Army as they conduct this critical training in our city."