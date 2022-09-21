USPS College Station hosts job fair for applicants

Xandria James-Ward, one of the organizers for the job fair, said that they are looking to fill 40-50 open positions.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The United States Postal Service office in College Station hosted a job fair for applicants on Wednesday afternoon between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Xandria James-Ward, the Manager for Workforce Planning, said that the job fair saw 55 applicants within the first hour of operation. Ward also noted that she was shocked at the amount of people who showed up to apply for jobs.

According to Ward, the USPS has a ten-year plan in place that looks to bolster the number of employees in the postal service industry. That plan includes college students who are looking for job opportunities to further their careers or just earn some extra money while getting their education.

"The Bryan-College Station area, of course, we want to increase opportunities for the community and gainfully employee people in the postal service if they're interested in that opportunity,” said Ward.