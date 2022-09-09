Another Uvalde shooting, another urgent need for counseling services

The Uvalde Together Resiliency Center, set up in the wake of Robb, is assisting those struggling with the latest incident.

UVALDE, Texas — For the brokenhearted community of Uvalde, Thursday night's shooting in Memorial Park was another deep wound.

But help is at hand at the Uvalde Together Resiliency Center, where counselors responded immediately.

The center has been operating at the Uvalde Fairplex since shortly after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, providing a variety of free services for anyone in need.

The center closed down for a few minutes during the chaos Thursday night, but staff reopened immediately because they said events like these are hard on those who are already traumatized and grieving.

Mary Beth Fisk leads the Ecumenical Center of San Antonio, which hosts the effort.

"The resiliency center opens at 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day Tuesday through Saturday in order for folks who work to make an appointment and come by for those services," Fisk said. "We can also schedule a home visit for folks who prefer not to come out, and we have several other locations outside the fairplex where we can meet. We want to make sure they feel safe and they feel comfortable."

Fisk said she wears a Uvalde pendant close to her heart as a symbol of her group's commitment to helping the south Texas town heal over the long term.

There are many different services offered at the center, as staff try to find ways to accommodate each person's needs.

"Everybody will have a portal of entry that they're comfortable with and that's important to say because it may not be just talk therapy; it's certainly maybe talk therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy. We can use all of the jargon that we have, but we bring music therapy, art therapy, we bring therapeutic rhythm making and poetry writing and all of those things are important," Fisk said.