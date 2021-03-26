How many vaccines are available and where you can gets yours in Brazos Valley and other surrounding areas

Beginning next week, all Texans 16 and up are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and Brazos will have vaccines to distribute

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Community Vaccination Hub will distribute 5,568 first doses with 5,000 seconds doses beginning the week of March 29. The confirmation of vaccinations comes after the State of Texas announced that beginning next Monday March 29, all Texans 16 years or older are eligible for the vaccine. Residents can register here.

For their part, Washington County is administering 5,000 doses beginning next Tuesday, March 30 at the their county expo and fairgrounds. Those looking to get vaccinated there must register online at their website here.

The American Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter will host a walk-up HUB at the American Legion on Waco Street this Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be 160 doses of the Moderna vaccine with 40 volunteers ready to help and is open to everyone as long as they have an photo ID with them.