Number of first dose vaccinations in Brazos Valley decreasing due to shrinking demand

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — According to the Department of State Health Services, Texas is being allocated 1.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the week of April 19.

Locally, things are beginning to slow down. In Brazos County, Chief Jim Stewart made the choice to only ask for 2,000 doses in place of the normal allocated number 5,000.

Registration is now open for appointments next week with only 200 slots full at the time of publication. To register

At the Washington County Sub-Hub, only 2nd doses will be administered one day a week for the next three weeks. After they, the county may be closing up shop.