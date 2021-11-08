St. Luke's Health requiring all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas — St. Luke's Health announced Thursday all employees are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. If an employee refuses, they could lose their jobs.
The health care provider said in a statement released to media that it has a responsibility to help end the pandemic and protect the community from the spread of COVID-19.
All employees are required to be vaccinated by November 1, 2021, and it is now listed as being a "condition of employment," meaning, if an employee refuses to get the shot and they do not have an exemption, they could face job termination.
The requirement includes all physicians, Advanced Practice Providers, volunteers and others who are involved in patient care.
The health system said it believes strongly that requiring the vaccination for its teams is "critical to maintaining a safe care environment."