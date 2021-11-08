St. Luke's Health requiring all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases continue on a sharp incline throughout the Brazos Valley.

BRYAN, Texas — St. Luke's Health announced Thursday all employees are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. If an employee refuses, they could lose their jobs.

The health care provider said in a statement released to media that it has a responsibility to help end the pandemic and protect the community from the spread of COVID-19.

All employees are required to be vaccinated by November 1, 2021, and it is now listed as being a "condition of employment," meaning, if an employee refuses to get the shot and they do not have an exemption, they could face job termination.

The requirement includes all physicians, Advanced Practice Providers, volunteers and others who are involved in patient care.

After a thoughtful and thorough review, St. Luke's Health has decided to require all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Read more: https://t.co/3VlmoMkbZq pic.twitter.com/xM3zGZVM0F — St. Luke's Health (@StLukesHealthTX) August 12, 2021