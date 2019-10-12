COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The teal, two-wheeled bikes that can be seen across campus and town, may not be renewed for a following year.

VeoRide, the bike sharing company that partnered with Texas A&M at the beginning of the year, may not return to campus.

An email sent to students Friday night said the contract's renewal was under discussion.

Students on campus were conflicted.

First-year student Jacob Searcy said he relies on VeoRide to get across campus. He said he wants the contract to be renewed and getting rid of the program would limit the options students have to get around.

While Tanner Docson said the bikes get in his way. And doesn't think the contract should be renewed.

Texas A&M transportation services could not comment until the contract is finalized.