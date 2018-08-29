VERIFY QUESTION:

As students are going back to school, many school districts have added measures to increase school safety. Including adding more law enforcement on campus.

But, what about officers on patrol? Are they being asked to drop in and check on students?

We set out to VERIFY.

To VERIFY this, we spoke to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS confirmed that they are working to improve the amount of law enforcement on campus.

Law enforcement working with other agencies, and school districts, helps bring clarity when needing to respond to a situation, said Sgt. Jimmy Morgan.

Sgt. Morgan also added that multiple law enforcement agencies can be the ones patrolling campuses.

"Lets them know we are trying to make the campus as safe as possible," Morgan said.

We can VERIFY that schools may have an increase in law enforcement on campuses.

