COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Bringing an impressive coaching background that spans nearly 40 years and includes three head coaching stints, most recently at Air Force, Jeff Reynolds is set to join the Texas A&M men’s basketball staff as an assistant coach.

“I’m excited to add Jeff to our staff,” Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy said. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our program. I brought Jeff in to oversee player development and to help us improve offensively. This season I want to play faster and take advantage of our perimeter talent and the 3-point line.”

During his storied career, Reynolds spent nine seasons as a collegiate head coach at Air Force, Wingate and NC Wesleyan, compiling 145 wins with three conference championships and a trio of postseason tournament appearances.

“Janet and I are extremely excited to join the Texas A&M basketball family and anxious to get to College Station and join the Aggie community,” Reynolds said. “This is a tremendous opportunity to become a part of an outstanding staff and work together to allow our team to reach its potential. I have nothing but the utmost respect for Coach Kennedy and his staff and look forward to making Texas A&M basketball the best that it can be.”

Most recently, Reynolds spent four seasons working alongside Buzz Williams at Virginia Tech where he served as the Director of Scouting/Game Management during the 2017-18 campaign following three years as Director of Men’s Basketball Operations. During the last three seasons, the Hokies averaged 21 wins per season while posting back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

Before joining Williams at Virginia Tech, Reynolds spent two seasons on the men’s basketball staff at Marquette as the Director of Operations, helping guide the Eagles to the Elite Eight during the 2013 NCAA Tournament.

Reynolds served for five seasons (2007-12) as the head coach at Air Force, where he guided the Falcons to a postseason appearance in the 2011 CollegeInsider.com Tournament. Prior to taking over the head coaching duties at Air Force, Reynolds served as an assistant coach at the Academy under current Houston Rockets assistant Jeff Bzdelik for two seasons during which the Falcons were one of just 17 teams in NCAA Division I to win at least 50 games total.

Reynolds arrived at the Academy after serving as an assistant coach at Tulane for five seasons (2000-05). During his time at Tulane, Reynolds coached Linton Johnson, who played in the NBA for six seasons.

Prior to his stint at Tulane, Reynolds held the position of head coach at Division II Wingate University in Wingate, N.C., where he logged an impressive 61-27 record in three seasons. While at Wingate, he coached Lorenzo “Junior” Harrington who went on to play three seasons in the NBA for Denver, New Orleans and Memphis.

In those three seasons, Reynolds built the program into a Division II powerhouse. In 1999-2000, his team led the nation in scoring defense and posted an impressive 26-4 record, closing the year with a final national ranking of No. 7 and a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

In 1998-99, Reynolds guided Wingate to its first NCAA Tournament bid, as well as its first national ranking, and the Bulldogs closed that season with a 23-6 mark as Reynolds earned South Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year honors.

As the top assistant coach at his alma mater, UNC-Greensboro, from 1995-97, Reynolds helped the program to the 1996 Big South Championship and a bid to the 1996 NCAA Tournament.

From 1990-94, Reynolds served as the top assistant at UNC-Wilmington, helping the Seahawks to Colonial Athletic Association Most Improved Team honors in 1992.

As an assistant at Winthrop (1986-90), he was directly involved in the team’s transition from Division II to Division I, and, in 1988, the school captured the Big South Conference Championship.

He logged one year as the head coach of North Carolina Wesleyan College leading the program to a 21-7 mark and the 1986 Dixie Conference Championship.

Reynolds began his college coaching career at James Madison University in 1981, serving as a part-time assistant for a team which won 24 games and advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 1982. He went on to Division II power Randolph-Macon College, which reeled off three straight NCAA Tournament appearances and earned a No. 4 national ranking in the final poll of 1984.

He spent time in the high school ranks, coaching three years at Carroll County High School in Hillsville, Va., the first two years as assistant coach before being promoted to the head coaching position in his final season.

Reynolds is married to the former Janet Montgomery.

