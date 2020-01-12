CSPD identifies Normangee man as homicide victim found in local hotel

investigators said a man was killed and a woman was hurt in what appeared to be a domestic violence situation.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Normangee man has been identified as a victim of what the College Station Police Department called a homicide investigation.

Investigators said Freddy Aguirre Jr., 39, was found dead at the America's Best Value Inn back on November 24. Hotel staff called police to do a welfare check after Aguirre failed to check out of the room, authorities said.

A woman was also at the scene, according to investigators, and needed to be taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities said her injuries were not life-threatening. Investigators said the woman knew Aguirre but did not release information on what their relationship was or how she got hurt.

Investigators said they determined the case to be a domestic violence situation that ended in the killing of Aguirre, but did not discuss how the woman was connected to the situation. They said she is cooperating with the investigation.

"Contact has been made by investigators with everybody involved, so there's no danger to the public," said College Station police officer, Tristen Lopez, back on November 24.