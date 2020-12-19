Victims identified in fatal four-vehicle crash in Brazos County

Authorities said a Mack truck hit a vehicle with a trailer that was pulled over to the side of the road.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities have released the names of the victims involved in a four vehicle crash in Brazos County.

The crash happened Friday, December 18 just after 11:30 a.m. on State Highway 30, near the Grimes County line. Authorities said a pickup hauling a trailer was parked off to the side of the road facing west when a Mack truck going westbound hit the back of the pickup.

Two men were standing near the parked pickup and were also hit. The driver of the pickup has been identified as 32-year-old Jose Luis Cardoza. He was declared dead at the scene. Cardoza's passenger was identified as 19-year-old John Garcia. Garcia was taken to the hospital in stable condition at last check. Both Garcia and Cardoza are from Bryan.

Troopers in Brazos Co. are investigating a five vehicle fatality crash on SH 30 near William Fitch Rd. at the Grimes county line.



Roadway is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time.



Use caution while in the area or find an alternate route. — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) December 18, 2020

Authorities said the driver of the Mack truck was identified as 54-year-old James Brewster, also of Bryan. They said he was not hurt in the crash.

They said another pickup and a Jeep SUV were also involved in the crash, however, did not specify what role they played. The driver of the other pickup was not hurt, however, the driver of the Jeep was hurt and was taken to the hospital. She was identified as 75-year-old Paula Walker of Iola and at last check, was in serious condition.