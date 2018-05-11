COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- A candle light vigil was held Tuesday night in memory of Hazana Anderson.

The vigil was held in Gabbard Park at 6 p.m. in College Station.

Organizers of the event say when they heard of the news of Hazana, they wanted to help.

Heather McCaskill and Danielle Abdelhamid met through Facebook and started to plan the vigil. Both said that they wanted to help the community come together in this difficult time.

During the vigil, community members took a moment of a silence for Hazana. They prayed, sang three songs and people were invited to share stories of Hazana.

Candles were lit and those in attendance celebrated the life of the almost two-year-old.

© 2018 KAGS