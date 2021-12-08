Villa Maria traffic signal to be activated Friday

The activation is happening in conjunction with the opening of Midtown Park Boulevard

BRYAN, Texas — The flashing yellow lights at the intersection between Villa Maria and Midtown Park Boulevard will be no more beginning this Friday. The City of Bryan announced the Villa Maria traffic signal will be activated Friday morning.

The activation is happening in conjunction with the opening of Midtown Park Blvd. which will provide access to BigShots Gold Aggieland which is expected to open this winter at Travis Bryan Midtown Park. Additionally, the park will feature a two-mile walking trail, greenspace and more.

Although the road will be open for commuters, construction will still be ongoing in tin the park near the roadways and along sidewalks. Motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to pay attention to their surroundings when visiting the area.