Voluntary Vaccine Incentive Program aims to get reluctant Aggies vaccinated against COVID-19

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University has created the “Voluntary Vaccine Incentive Program” for A&M students, faculty and staff who have fully received their COVID-19 vaccinations. Those who enter the program will become eligible for a variety of prizes.

Director of TAMU’s Student Health Services Dr. Martha Dannenbaum said this was an idea that was thought to perhaps incentivize Aggies who wanted to wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine, to get it sooner.

“Another thing that this will help with is it will kind of give us an idea of how many on our campus are vaccinated,” Dr. Dannenbaum said, “While no one's required to enter they have that opportunity and so you know if we have, you know, 50,000 people who enter then that means we have at least that many who are vaccinated, right.”

Five students will receive an award worth $14,500 to go toward education-related expenses at Texas A&M (tuition, fees and on-campus room and board).

“That is huge that could pay for, you know, a whole year of tuition, depending on how many hours somebody is taking so that's awesome,” Dr. Dannenbaum said.

You can view the student terms and conditions here.

Faculty and staff can win football flex packs, parking account credit, event tickets, REC Center membership or a $500 gift card.

“These are all things that, that almost anybody on our faculty and staff, they could find one of those things that they would really enjoy having,” Dr. Dannenbaum said.

If you are a winner, you will need to show proof that you have been fully vaccinated.

“If most people will just go ahead and upload an image of their card when they're filling out the information and then be ready to answer the phone on October 15 Because you might be a winner,” Dr. Dannenbaum said.