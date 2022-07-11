Volunteers at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum receive Daily Point of Light Award

Six volunteers are being recognized by Points of Light for their dedication over the years.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Global nonprofit organization, Points of Light, has named six College Station residents as Daily Point of Light Award recipients for their volunteer service at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum on Monday, Nov. 7.

Points of Light goal is to help millions of people join in to change the world.

The volunteers are being recognized for their 25 years of service. They have all done so much to make the library what it is today.

Throughout their 25 years of service they have led tours, set up events, and provided a great environment for all visitors.

Below is a list of the volunteers awarded:

Joan Ledwig

Glinn White

Janet Goebert

Afshi Mirza

Susan Quiring

Ann Hays

The Bush Library and Museum Director, Warren Finch, states "The six awardees exemplify President Bush's call to service. For twenty-five years they have volunteered at the Bush Library and Museum and have worked helping to promote President and Mrs. Bush's legacy. Whether it be in the education program helping further literacy and the history of our system of government or welcoming visitors from around the world who want to learn a bit more about the former president and first lady, these volunteers are top notch."

This award helps to boost those who offer their support for something they love and want to build and grow along with it.

These recipients have left their mark on this establishment for years to come.

To view more about Points of Light, please visit here.