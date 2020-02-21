BRYAN, Texas — Because of special people around the community, abused or neglected children can have a voice for what is in their best interests. Voices for Children - CASA of the Brazos Valley honored men and women who make it their mission to help support children in foster care Thursday night.

"The people that receive these awards aren't doing it for recognition or accolades, they're doing it because they want to make this community a better place," said Lindsey Woods, the director of development for Voices for Children - CASA of the Brazos Valley.

Each year, the non-profit, aimed at improving the lives of children in foster care, holds a gala. However, before that can get underway CASA takes time to highlight the outstanding community members who embody what the organization is about.

Honorable John Delaney Distinguished Service to Children Award:

Honorable John Delaney

Honorable P.K. Reiter

Honorable Sam Bournais

Ronnie Jackson Friend of Children:

Aggieland Realtors

Bonnie Wikse Advocate of the Year:

Melissa Freeman

Ron and Judy Winn Foster Parent of the Year:

Vanessa Bowser

Champions for Children:

Kate and Greg Mason

The 17th Annual Art of Helping Children Gala will be held on March 7 at 6 - 9 p.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club. This year's theme is Change a Child's Story.

