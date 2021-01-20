Volunteers needed for Brazos County COVID-19 vaccine task force

Around 30 volunteers will be needed every day. Spanish speakers and data entry are two top priorities with finding volunteers.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — With the opening of the Brazos County COVID-19 vaccination hub, the American Red Cross is asking for community volunteers to help out. About 30 volunteers will be needed every day starting on January 25, working 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers will help with traffic, registering patients, monitoring patients, even giving the vaccine.

If you are Spanish-speaking, the hub needs your help. You will be able to help facilitate between licensed professionals and patients. If you have a medical license or experience giving shots, you are also a high-priority volunteer. You will be able to help give vaccinations to patients.

Sign up to volunteer by clicking the link above ↑↑ and once you're registered, you'll get all the information you need about positions and how to schedule your shifts.

If you are wondering about when you can get the COVID-19 vaccine, just visit our Brazos Valley COVID-19 guide:

