Voters and officials in bigger counties are angry about the change, but what exactly does he address in the proclamation, and how is Brazos County affected by this?

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Governor Abbott issued a new proclamation on Thursday that affecting mail in ballot drop offs and ballot locations in Texas.

There’s a lot of voting concerns this election year and the White House addressed their own recently..

“In Wisconsin, seven military ballots, all marked for trump were found cast aside. There are problems with mass mail-in voting,” said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

In Texas, Governor Abbott addressed ballot security with a new proclamation stating, ballots that are delivered in person by eligible mail-in voters must be delivered to a single early voting clerk’s office location designated by a county’s early voting clerk.

That part of the proclamation doesn’t affect ballot drop-off locations in Brazos County, because there’s always been just one.

Governor Abbott’s proclamation also requires early voting clerks to let poll watchers observe any activity conducted at the early voting clerk’s office related to the in-person delivery of a marked mail ballot.

So what is a poll watcher?

“It’s exactly what it says," said Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock. "It’s a person who sits and watches. They can’t interact with voters, they can only interact with me and my staff.”

Poll watchers are chosen by candidates in the current election. If they see something they think’s being handled incorrectly, they bring it up with poll workers, the people who check you in and work at the polls.

Poll watchers are also not allowed to interact with voters, have cell phones or take pictures.