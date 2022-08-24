Here's everything you should know about the Nov. 8 election in North Texas

This is a big election for Texas, with the Governor's seat and every U.S. Representative's seat on the ballot.

What you need to bring

So, let's get into it.

Along with all of that, there are still plenty of local races in counties around North Texas as well, most notably the races for Tarrant County Judge, Tarrant County District Attorney and Dallas County District Attorney.

This is also a big year for the Texas school boards, with numerous district seats up for grabs, which could reshape how certain subjects are taught in school with the various controversies surrounding public education these days. To determine which school board district you fall under, check here.

While neither Senate seat in Texas is up for grabs this November, every U.S. representative's seat will be. Along with that, nearly every executive office position in Texas will be on the ballot -- the most-watched easily being the gubernatorial race between Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke.

It feels like just yesterday there was the last presidential election two years ago, but we're already onto the midterms -- with a lot of big implications for Texans.

Every seat is on the ballot this November, including all of those around North Texas. To figure out who your representative is, click here.

Here are all of the state seats up for grabs representing Dallas, Tarrant, Colin and Denton Counties. To find out who your state Congressman and senator is, click here.

How to Vote : What you need to bring

Are you registered to vote?

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 11. If you're not sure if you're registered to vote in this election, you can check on the Secretary of State's website.

What to bring to a polling site to vote

To vote in person in Texas, you must present a valid photo ID. Below is a list of valid forms of identification:

Texas drivers licenses issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

U.S. Military Identification Card that contains the person's photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate that contains the person’s photograph

U.S. passport

Here’s a list of what to bring if you do not have one of the accepted forms of photo ID and “cannot reasonably obtain one”:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name, address, including voter’s voter registrations certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck; or

Copy of or original of (a) a certified birth certificate from a U.S. state or territory or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity

If you are unable to present a valid photo ID but can present one of the above forms of supporting ID, you will need to fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

How to request a mail-in ballot

To vote by mail in Texas, you must be 65 years old or older, sick or disabled, out of the county on Election Day and during the early voting period or confined in jail but otherwise eligible.

The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 8 election is Friday, Oct. 28 (received, not postmarked). You may submit your application by mail, email (ebbm@traviscounty.gov), fax (512-854-3969) or in person.