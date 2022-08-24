Here's everything you should know about the Nov. 8 election in North Texas
This is a big election for Texas, with the Governor's seat and every U.S. Representative's seat on the ballot.
It feels like just yesterday there was the last presidential election two years ago, but we're already onto the midterms -- with a lot of big implications for Texans.
While neither Senate seat in Texas is up for grabs this November, every U.S. representative's seat will be. Along with that, nearly every executive office position in Texas will be on the ballot -- the most-watched easily being the gubernatorial race between Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke.
This is also a big year for the Texas school boards, with numerous district seats up for grabs, which could reshape how certain subjects are taught in school with the various controversies surrounding public education these days. To determine which school board district you fall under, check here.
Along with all of that, there are still plenty of local races in counties around North Texas as well, most notably the races for Tarrant County Judge, Tarrant County District Attorney and Dallas County District Attorney.
So, let's get into it.
Statewide: Full election list
Governor
Greg Abbott (R)
Beto O'Rourke (D)
Lt. Governor
Dan Patrick (R)
Mike Collier (D)
Attorney General
Ken Paxton (R)
Rochelle Garza (D)
Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts
Glenn Hegar (R)
Janet Dudding (D)
Texas Commissioner of Agriculture
Sid Miller (R)
Susan Hays (D)
Texas Land Commissioner
Jay Kleburg (D)
Dawn Buckingham (R)
School Board District 10
Tom Maynard (R)
School Board District 11
Patricia Hardy (R)
Luis Sifuentes (D)
Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian (R)
Luke Warford (D)
U.S. Legislature: Full Election List
Every seat is on the ballot this November, including all of those around North Texas. To figure out who your representative is, click here.
District 3 Representative
Keith Self (R)
Sandeep Srivastava (D)
District 4 Representative
Pat Fallon (R)
Iro Omere (D)
District 5 Representative
Lance Gooden (R)
Tartisha Hill (D)
District 6 Representative
Jake Ellzey (R)
District 12 Representative
Kay Granger (R)
Trey Hunt (D)
District 24 Representative
Beth Van Duyne (R)
Jan McDowell (D)
District 25 Representative
Roger Williams (R)
District 26 Representative
Michael Burgess (R)
District 30 Representative
Jasmine Crockett (D)
James Rodgers (R)
District 32 Representative
Colin Allred (D)
Antonio Swad (R)
State Legislature: Full Election List
Here are all of the state seats up for grabs representing Dallas, Tarrant, Colin and Denton Counties. To find out who your state Congressman and senator is, click here.
State Senate District 2
Bob Hall (R)
Prince Giadolor (D)
State Senate District 8
Angela Paxton (R)
Jon Cocks (D)
State Senate District 9
Kelly Hancock (R)
Gwenn Burud (D)
State Senate District 10
Phil King (R)
State Senate District 12
Tan Parker (R)
Francine Ly (D)
State Senate District 16
Nathan Johnson (D)
Brandon Copeland (R)
State Senate District 22
Brian Birdwell (R)
State Senate District 23
Royce West (D)
State Senate District 30
Drew Springer (R)
State House District 33
Justin Holland (R)
Graeson Lynskey (D)
State House District 63
Ben Bumgarner (R)
H. Denise Wooten (D)
State House District 64
Lynn Stucky (R)
State House District 65
Kronda Thimesch (R)
Brittney Verdell (D)
State House District 66
Matt Shaheen (R)
Jesse Ringness (D)
State House District 67
Jeff Leach (R)
Kevin Morris (D)
State House District 70
Jamee Jolly (R)
Mihaela Plesa (D)
State House District 89
Candy Noble (R)
State House District 90
Ramon Romero Jr. (D)
State House District 91
Stephanie Klick (R)
State House District 92
Joe Livingston (R)
Salman Bhojani (D)
State House District 93
Nate Schatzline (R)
KC Chowdhury (D)
State House District 94
Tony Tinderholt (R)
Dennis Sherrard (D)
State House District 95
Taylor Mondick (R)
Nicole Collier (D)
State House District 96
David Cook (R)
State House District 97
Craig Goldman (R)
Laurin McLaurin (D)
State House District 98
Giovanni Capriglione (R)
Shannon Elkins (D)
State House District 99
Charlie Geren (R)
Mimi Coffey (D)
State House District 100
Venton Jones (D)
State House District 101
Chris Turner (D)
State House District 102
Ana-Maria Ramos (D)
Susan Fischer (R)
State House District 103
Rafael Anchia (D)
State House District 104
Jessica Gonzalez (D)
State House District 105
Terry Meza (D)
Allan Meagher (R)
State House District 107
Victoria Neave (D)
State House District 108
Morgan Meyer (R)
Elizabeth Ginsberg (D)
State House District 109
Carl Sherman Sr. (D)
State House District 110
Toni Rose (D)
State House District 111
Yvonne Davis (D)
Benjamin Yrigollen (R)
State House District 112
Angie Chen Button (R)
Elva Curl (D)
State House District 113
Rhetta Andrews Bowers (D)
State House District 114
Mark Hadju (R)
John W. Bryant (D)
State House District 115
Julie Johnson (D)
Melisa Denis (R)
How to Vote: What you need to bring
Are you registered to vote?
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 11. If you're not sure if you're registered to vote in this election, you can check on the Secretary of State's website.
What to bring to a polling site to vote
To vote in person in Texas, you must present a valid photo ID. Below is a list of valid forms of identification:
- Texas drivers licenses issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas handgun license issued by DPS
- U.S. Military Identification Card that contains the person's photograph
- U.S. Citizenship Certificate that contains the person’s photograph
- U.S. passport
Here’s a list of what to bring if you do not have one of the accepted forms of photo ID and “cannot reasonably obtain one”:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name, address, including voter’s voter registrations certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck; or
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified birth certificate from a U.S. state or territory or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity
If you are unable to present a valid photo ID but can present one of the above forms of supporting ID, you will need to fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.
How to request a mail-in ballot
To vote by mail in Texas, you must be 65 years old or older, sick or disabled, out of the county on Election Day and during the early voting period or confined in jail but otherwise eligible.
The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 8 election is Friday, Oct. 28 (received, not postmarked). You may submit your application by mail, email (ebbm@traviscounty.gov), fax (512-854-3969) or in person.
