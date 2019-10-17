BRYAN, Texas —
Election Day is November 5th, 2019, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until that day to cast your ballot.
Here’s a list of everything you need to know this election season to make voting a breeze.
Early Voting:
Begins Monday, October 21 and ends Friday, November 1.
Early Voting Sites:
- Brazos County Election Administrator Office
300 East Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100, Bryan, Texas
- Arena Hall
2906 Tabor Road, Bryan, Texas
- Galilee Baptist Church
804 N. Logan, Bryan, Texas
- College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility
1603 Graham Road, College Station
- Memorial Student Center (MSC)
Texas A&M University, Room 526, College Station, Texas
Early Voting Times:
Monday- Friday: October 21 - October 25
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday: October 26
7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Sunday: October 27
10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday- Friday: October 28 - November 1
7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Election Day Voting Sites:
Bryan:
- Arena Hall
2906 Tabor Rd Tabor Road & N. Earl Rudder Freeway Bryan, Texas 77803
- Beacon Baptist Church
2001 East Villa Maria Road Bryan, Texas 77802
- Brazos County Election Admin. Office
Ruth McLeod Training Room, 300 East Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100 Bryan, Texas
- Bryan Ballroom
701 Palasota Dr. Bryan, Texas
- Castle Heights Baptist Church
4504 E. Hwy 21 Bryan, Texas
- Church of Nazarene
2122 E. William J Bryan Pkwy, Bryan Texas 77803
- College Heights Assembly of God
4100 Old College Rd Bryan, Texas 77801
- Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church
1228 W. Villa Maria Road Bryan, Texas 77801
- First Baptist Church - Bryan
3100 Cambridge Drive Bryan, Texas 77802
- Galilee Baptist Church
804 N. Logan Bryan, Texas 77803
- GW Williams Tabernacle
1216 Eureka St / Waco Street Bryan, Texas
- The Brazos Center
3232 Briarcrest Dr. Bryan, Texas 77802
College Station:
- A&M Church of Christ
2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station. Texas
- Christ United Methodist Church
4201 State Hwy 6, South College Station, Texas 77845
- College Station City Hall
1101 Texas Avenue College Station, Texas 77840
- College Station ISD Admin. Building
1812 Welsh College Station, Texas 77840
- Lincoln Center
1000 Eleanor College Station, Texas
- Living Hope Baptist Church
4170 State Highway 6 South College Station Texas, 77845
- Memorial Student Center (MSC)
Texas A&M Campus, Room L526, College Station, Texas
- Parkway Baptist Church
1501 Southwest Pkwy College Station, Texas
- Prct. 4 Volunteer Fire Station (Brushy)
6357 Raymond Stotzer Pkwy College Station, Texas
- St Francis Episcopal Church
1101 Rock Prairie Road College Station, Texas 77845
- Wellborn Community Center
4119 W. Greens Prairie Road College Station, Texas 77845
Kurten:
- Zion Church of Kurten
977 N. FM 2038 Kurten, Texas 77808
Millican:
- Millican Community Center
22284 Pierce Street Millican, Texas 77868
Election Day Voting Hours:
7:00 am to 7:00 pm.
Photo ID Enforcement:
All registered voters are required to bring a valid photo ID to vote, and will not be able to cast a ballot without it.
Valid forms of ID include a Texas driver license, Texas election identification certificate, Texas personal ID card, Texas concealed handgun license, U.S. military ID w/ photo, or a U.S. passport.
All forms of photo ID need to be current, or must not have expired over 60 days. Exceptions are made for citizenship certificates.
More Info:
For any other information regarding voting in the Brazos Valley, you can visit http://brazosvotes.org/ .
