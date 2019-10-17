BRYAN, Texas —

Election Day is November 5th, 2019, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until that day to cast your ballot.

Here’s a list of everything you need to know this election season to make voting a breeze.

Early Voting:

Begins Monday, October 21 and ends Friday, November 1.

Early Voting Sites:

- Brazos County Election Administrator Office

300 East Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100, Bryan, Texas

- Arena Hall

2906 Tabor Road, Bryan, Texas

- Galilee Baptist Church

804 N. Logan, Bryan, Texas

- College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility

1603 Graham Road, College Station

- Memorial Student Center (MSC)

Texas A&M University, Room 526, College Station, Texas

Early Voting Times:

Monday- Friday: October 21 - October 25

8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Saturday: October 26

7:00 am - 7:00 pm

Sunday: October 27

10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Monday- Friday: October 28 - November 1

7:00 am - 7:00 pm

Election Day Voting Sites:

Bryan:

- Arena Hall

2906 Tabor Rd Tabor Road & N. Earl Rudder Freeway Bryan, Texas 77803

- Beacon Baptist Church

2001 East Villa Maria Road Bryan, Texas 77802

- Brazos County Election Admin. Office

Ruth McLeod Training Room, 300 East Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100 Bryan, Texas

- Bryan Ballroom

701 Palasota Dr. Bryan, Texas

- Castle Heights Baptist Church

4504 E. Hwy 21 Bryan, Texas

- Church of Nazarene

2122 E. William J Bryan Pkwy, Bryan Texas 77803

- College Heights Assembly of God

4100 Old College Rd Bryan, Texas 77801

- Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church

1228 W. Villa Maria Road Bryan, Texas 77801

- First Baptist Church - Bryan

3100 Cambridge Drive Bryan, Texas 77802

- Galilee Baptist Church

804 N. Logan Bryan, Texas 77803

- GW Williams Tabernacle

1216 Eureka St / Waco Street Bryan, Texas

- The Brazos Center

3232 Briarcrest Dr. Bryan, Texas 77802

College Station:

- A&M Church of Christ

2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station. Texas

- Christ United Methodist Church

4201 State Hwy 6, South College Station, Texas 77845

- College Station City Hall

1101 Texas Avenue College Station, Texas 77840

- College Station ISD Admin. Building

1812 Welsh College Station, Texas 77840

- Lincoln Center

1000 Eleanor College Station, Texas

- Living Hope Baptist Church

4170 State Highway 6 South College Station Texas, 77845

- Memorial Student Center (MSC)

Texas A&M Campus, Room L526, College Station, Texas

- Parkway Baptist Church

1501 Southwest Pkwy College Station, Texas

- Prct. 4 Volunteer Fire Station (Brushy)

6357 Raymond Stotzer Pkwy College Station, Texas

- St Francis Episcopal Church

1101 Rock Prairie Road College Station, Texas 77845

- Wellborn Community Center

4119 W. Greens Prairie Road College Station, Texas 77845

Kurten:

- Zion Church of Kurten

977 N. FM 2038 Kurten, Texas 77808

Millican:

- Millican Community Center

22284 Pierce Street Millican, Texas 77868

Election Day Voting Hours:

7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Photo ID Enforcement:

All registered voters are required to bring a valid photo ID to vote, and will not be able to cast a ballot without it.

Valid forms of ID include a Texas driver license, Texas election identification certificate, Texas personal ID card, Texas concealed handgun license, U.S. military ID w/ photo, or a U.S. passport.

All forms of photo ID need to be current, or must not have expired over 60 days. Exceptions are made for citizenship certificates.

More Info:

For any other information regarding voting in the Brazos Valley, you can visit http://brazosvotes.org/ .

