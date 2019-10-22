BRYAN, Texas — Election day can be anything but calm. But in the Brazos Valley, early voting happens two weeks before election week and allows voters to cast their vote before election day.

And in the Bryan- College Station area, there are five locations you can go to make your voice heard.

“Most people don’t want to wait til the last minute, you never know what’s going to happen in the next two weeks. That way you know your ballot is cast, you don’t have to worry about coming in on one specific day,” said Brazos County Election Administrator Trudy Hancock.

And this year, voting in the Brazos Valley is going to be just a little different.

“We have new vereti stations…all electronic system. Touch screen system, it’s a touch screen system, it’s a lot easier to use than our previous system, the previous system had a dial you had to turn to go through the screen,” said Hancock.

To use these machines, an election worker will print you an access code.

And once you get the access code, you just put it into the machine and start voting.

It’s a way to keep voting side by side with updated technology.

“The system we had was about 15 years old so it’s really outdated, and we started to have quite a few technical difficulties with that, so the county just purchased this system and so this will be our first use of it for county wide election,” said Hancock.

If you can’t make it into vote on the new machines, the last day to receive an application for a ballot by mail is Friday October 25th

