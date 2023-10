Waco FD said the rollover occurred along S. I-35 just north of New Road/Southbound.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is responding to a hazmat situation along S. I-35, according to a social media post from the Department.

The department said units were operating at the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover with possible hazardous materials involved.

According to Waco FD, the situation occurred along S. I-35, just north of S. New Road/Southbound.

A hazmat team is reportedly responding to the situation. No further information has been released at this time.