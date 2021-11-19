1 dead, 1 injured in Falls County 18-wheeler rollover; residents urged to stay away for 24 hours due to ammonia leak

Waco hazmat along with other units responded to an 18-wheeler ammonia leak on FM 147 and 1240 in Falls County.

FALLS COUNTY, Texas — One person died and another is still in critical condition after being exposed to anhydrous ammonia, the Falls County Sheriff's Office has confirmed via Facebook Friday night.

The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team was called out to FM 147 and FM 1240, just east of Marlin, around 1 p.m. in response to the rollover, said Lt. Keith Guillory. The 18-wheeler was carrying ammonia and was leaking, he said.

According to the Facebook post, hazmat remained on the scene.

Earlier, one victim was taken to the hospital by helicopter while the other person died on the scene due to anhydrous ammonia exposure, the post said.

Guillory said the fire department had to secure the leak before they were able to recover the body.

The Falls County Sheriff's Office is urging people to stay away from the area for 24 hours.

