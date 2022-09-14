Waco High School back to class Wednesday, local expert weighs in on safety concerns

WACO, Texas — Waco High School will continue classes as normal Wednesday morning after a false report of an active shooter Tuesday afternoon.
Some families were left on edge, with a few students not wanting to go back to class.
But one expert from A&M Central Texas, Dr. Tamlyn Jones, said what happened yesterday shows that Waco PD and the district is prepared to keep students safe.
"These districts routinely have drills of all kinds -- they know exactly how to manage the students in the best way to keep them safe," Dr. Jones said.
Not only did Waco PD respond in a timely manner but the district responded in a way that kept everyone safe.
Dr. Jones said it's important the district and officers treat every scenario as if it is a real event.
"They (Waco ISD) handle it like it's the real deal because the climate we're in -- you'd rather be on the side of too cautious than not being cautious enough," he added.
Read the full story here.