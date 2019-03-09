COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

Bryan-College Station may be over an hour away from the nearest Waffle House location but Wednesday morning, Brazos Valley waffle lovers, breakfast food aficionados and starving students alike can snag a taste of the chain’s eponymous golden treats.

The black-any-yellow breakfast chain will celebrate National Waffle Week with a brief appearance at the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center at Texas A&M University from noon to 12 p.m. A Waffle House food truck will serve up the chain’s crispy namesake free to the public.

The event comes after a viral Twitter poll pitted College Station against San Antonio and Oxford Mississippi to determine which Waffle House-less city wanted a visit from the breakfast diner chain the most. College Station Waffle House fans dominated the poll but Waffle House ultimately announced it would visit all three cities.

