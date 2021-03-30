Waived penalties for late vehicle registration expires in 15 days, Brazos County reminds residents

As of Feb. 1, there are still an estimated 7,000 unrenewed registered vehicles in Brazos Valley

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County residents have only 15 days left to updated any late vehicle registrations without penalty. That deadline date is April 14.

Vehicle owners have several options available to successfully register. Unless registration has been expired for more than nine months, online vehicle registration is still available.

Registration by mail is also available as long as the motorist allows adequate time for delivery and processing so that registration is complete by the April 14 deadline.

The tax office is also available for registration renewals from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.