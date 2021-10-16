Walk to End Alzheimer's stops by Lake Walk

Alzheimer's affects more than 6 million people in the United States. KAGS' Bob French and Elisabeth Tharp emceed the event that hopes to end the devastating disease.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's stopped by Lake Walk in College Station with hopes to raise $50,000 for research, early detection, and increasing quality of care for those affected by the disease.

As of Oct 16, more than $31,000 was raised to support a world without Alzheimer's. The Alzheimer's Association is collecting donations until Dec 31. If you would like to help meet their goal, click here.

KAGS' Bob French and Elisabeth Tharp had the pleasure of emceeing the event, specifically The Promise Garden Ceremony.

The ceremony highlights the number of people affected by the disease and those that support the fight against Alzheimer's.