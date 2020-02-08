Waller County Sheriff, R Glenn Smith, passes away

Smith was in his 12th year as the Waller County Sheriff and served as a law enforcement officer for 43 years.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — Waller County Sheriff R Glenn Smith has passed away after suffering an apparent heart attack, according to Waller County Judge Trey Duhon. Smith served as sheriff of Waller County for the last 12 years and was a veteran of law enforcement for 43 years.

In a statement released on social media Saturday, Judge Duhon said he is ordering flags in Waller County be flown at half-staff for the next 30 days.

“Sheriff Smith cared deeply for all of the citizens of our county and the employees under his care,” Duhon said in the statement. “This comes as a huge shock to all of us here with the county, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Waller County Sheriff Glenn Smith. We thank him for his lifelong service to his community. Our prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/YRlxESFWst — Sheriffs' Assoc of Texas (@TXSheriffs) August 1, 2020

Funeral services are being arranged through Cannon Funeral Home in Waller and will be announced soon.

Sheriff Smith began as a correctional officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in 1978. He served as a deputy in Grimes County and in Sabine County, police chief of the communities of Hempstead and Kountze and has worked as commander of a narcotic task force as well as worked with the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission. He was elected as sheriff of Waller County in 2009.

Trey Duhon - Waller County Judge Statement from Waller County regarding the sudden passing of Waller County Sheriff R. Glenn Smith